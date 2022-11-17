Not Available

Edvard Munch's painting The Scream has been reproduced many times over. This face distorted by terror has fired our imaginations to such an extent that it has become a universal symbol of dread. Are you ready to unleash the secrets of the most famous scream in the history of art? Based on the painting, The Scream VR leads the user into an exploration of the artist's work and his obsessions. This interactive sensory virtual reality experience unfolds in three chapters, offering a unique interpretation of the expressionist masterpiece.