The Sculpture of Ron Boise

Poetic documentary about this famous contemporary metal sculptor, showing him at work on one of the last pieces completed before his untimely death, some say from the three "D's," Drink, Drugs and Dissipation, but more accurately from the three "S's," Struggle, Starvation and Systemic disintegration. The viewer witnesses the step-by-step process of creation as the artist collects, cuts, shapes and welds cast-off materials into a sensitive human figure. The film concludes with a cine-poem in which Boise's works are elements in an overall abstract experience.