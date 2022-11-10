The Second Arrival

After Zane Ziminski is found dead five people received envelopes with details of an alien invasion. This group of five includes 3 scientists, Zane's brother Jack, and a reporter. Quickly, the group is down to three and then Jack and Bridget, the reporter. With a small piece of alien technology, they must escape from the aliens, who take human form, and try to convince others that aliens exist.
|Jane Sibbett
|Bridget Riordan
|Michael Sarrazin
|Prof. Nelson Zarcoff
|Catherine Blythe
|Sandra Wolf
|Michael Scherer
|Wolan
|Larry Day
|Burke
|Steve Adams
|Dave Cyrus
