The Second Arrival

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rootbeer Films

After Zane Ziminski is found dead five people received envelopes with details of an alien invasion. This group of five includes 3 scientists, Zane's brother Jack, and a reporter. Quickly, the group is down to three and then Jack and Bridget, the reporter. With a small piece of alien technology, they must escape from the aliens, who take human form, and try to convince others that aliens exist.

Cast

Jane SibbettBridget Riordan
Michael SarrazinProf. Nelson Zarcoff
Catherine BlytheSandra Wolf
Michael SchererWolan
Larry DayBurke
Steve AdamsDave Cyrus

