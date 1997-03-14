1997

The Second Civil War

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 14th, 1997

Studio

Baltimore Pictures

When a planeload of Pakistani orphans are shipped to his state for permanent relocation, the governor of Idaho (Beau Bridges, who won an Emmy) defies the president (Phil Hartman) and closes the state's border. News Net Television, a cable news program that makes hay by reporting on political scandals, quickly spins the racist act into an overnight media sensation, creating a divide in national opinion over the issue.

Cast

Beau BridgesGov. Jim Farley
Joanna CassidyHelena Newman
Phil HartmanThe President
James Earl JonesJim Kalla
James CoburnJack Buchan
Dan HedayaMel Burgess

