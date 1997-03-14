The Second Civil War

When a planeload of Pakistani orphans are shipped to his state for permanent relocation, the governor of Idaho (Beau Bridges, who won an Emmy) defies the president (Phil Hartman) and closes the state's border. News Net Television, a cable news program that makes hay by reporting on political scandals, quickly spins the racist act into an overnight media sensation, creating a divide in national opinion over the issue.
|Beau Bridges
|Gov. Jim Farley
|Joanna Cassidy
|Helena Newman
|Phil Hartman
|The President
|James Earl Jones
|Jim Kalla
|James Coburn
|Jack Buchan
|Dan Hedaya
|Mel Burgess
