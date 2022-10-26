The Second Wind

Gu, a famous gangster, has just escaped from jail. All french police is after him. Before leaving the country with Manouche, the woman he loves, Gu needs a final job to get some money. The job works, but a police's scheming makes Gu appear as a traitor to his own accomplices. Gu will do whatever it takes to clean his honor...
|Monica Bellucci
|Manouche
|Michel Blanc
|le commissaire Blot
|Jacques Dutronc
|Orloff
|Eric Cantona
|Alban
|Gilbert Melki
|Jo Ricci
|Daniel Duval
|Venture Ricci
