The Second Wind

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TFI Films Productions

Gu, a famous gangster, has just escaped from jail. All french police is after him. Before leaving the country with Manouche, the woman he loves, Gu needs a final job to get some money. The job works, but a police's scheming makes Gu appear as a traitor to his own accomplices. Gu will do whatever it takes to clean his honor...

Cast

Monica BellucciManouche
Michel Blancle commissaire Blot
Jacques DutroncOrloff
Eric CantonaAlban
Gilbert MelkiJo Ricci
Daniel DuvalVenture Ricci

Images