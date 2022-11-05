1934

The Secret Bride

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 21st, 1934

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Before Ruth Vincent, daughter of a state governor, and state attorney general Robert Sheldon can announce their marriage, the governor is accused of bribe-taking. To avoid the appearance of conflict of interest, they decide to keep their marriage secret. The political intrigue becomes more involved, and no one is quite what they seem. Soon Sheldon and Ruth must decide between saving the governor's career and an innocent person's life. Written by Rod Crawford

Cast

Barbara StanwyckRuth Vincent
Warren WilliamRobert Sheldon
Glenda FarrellHazel Normandie
Grant MitchellWillis Martin
Spencer ChartersDiner 2 (uncredited)
Lyle TalbotTrailer Narrator (voice) (uncredited)

Images