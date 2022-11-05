The Secret Bride

Before Ruth Vincent, daughter of a state governor, and state attorney general Robert Sheldon can announce their marriage, the governor is accused of bribe-taking. To avoid the appearance of conflict of interest, they decide to keep their marriage secret. The political intrigue becomes more involved, and no one is quite what they seem. Soon Sheldon and Ruth must decide between saving the governor's career and an innocent person's life. Written by Rod Crawford
|Barbara Stanwyck
|Ruth Vincent
|Warren William
|Robert Sheldon
|Glenda Farrell
|Hazel Normandie
|Grant Mitchell
|Willis Martin
|Spencer Charters
|Diner 2 (uncredited)
|Lyle Talbot
|Trailer Narrator (voice) (uncredited)
