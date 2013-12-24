The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

In the remake of the 1947 Danny Kaye film, Ben Stiller's Mitty is a photo editor at LIFE magazine whose daydreaming makes him an object of ridicule and keeps him from a woman he admires (Kristen Wiig). He goes on a series of quests - ostensibly to locate a missing image (taken by a photographer played by Sean Penn), but in fact to find his true self.
|Kristen Wiig
|Cheryl Melhoff
|Patton Oswalt
|Todd Maher
|Shirley MacLaine
|Edna Mitty
|Adam Scott
|Ted Hendricks
|Kathryn Hahn
|Odessa Mitty
|Sean Penn
|Sean O'Connell
