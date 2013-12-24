2013

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 24th, 2013

Studio

Ingenious Media

In the remake of the 1947 Danny Kaye film, Ben Stiller's Mitty is a photo editor at LIFE magazine whose daydreaming makes him an object of ridicule and keeps him from a woman he admires (Kristen Wiig). He goes on a series of quests - ostensibly to locate a missing image (taken by a photographer played by Sean Penn), but in fact to find his true self.

Cast

Kristen WiigCheryl Melhoff
Patton OswaltTodd Maher
Shirley MacLaineEdna Mitty
Adam ScottTed Hendricks
Kathryn HahnOdessa Mitty
Sean PennSean O'Connell

