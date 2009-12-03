2009

The Secret of Kells

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Release Date

December 3rd, 2009

Studio

Cartoon Saloon

Adventure awaits 12 year old Brendan who must fight Vikings and a serpent god to find a crystal and complete the legendary Book of Kells. In order to finish Brother Aiden's book, Brendan must overcome his deepest fears on a secret quest that will take him beyond the abbey walls and into the enchanted forest where dangerous mythical creatures hide. Will Brendan succeed in his quest?

Cast

Christen MooneyAisling (voice)
Brendan GleesonAbbot Cellach (voice)
Mick LallyAidan (voice)
Liam HouricanBrother Tang / Leonardo (voice)
Paul TylakBrother Assoua (voice)
Michael McGrathAdult Brendan (voice)

