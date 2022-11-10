1987

The Secret of My Success

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 9th, 1987

Studio

Universal Pictures

Brantley Foster, a well-educated kid from Kansas, has always dreamed of making it big in New York, but once in New York, he learns that jobs - and girls - are hard to get. When Brantley visits his uncle, Howard Prescott, who runs a multi-million-dollar company, he is given a job in the company's mail room.

Cast

Michael J. FoxBrantley Foster aka Carlton Whitfield
Helen SlaterChristy Wills
Richard JordanHoward Prescott
Margaret WhittonVera Prescott
John PankowFred Melrose
Fred GwynneDonald Davenport

