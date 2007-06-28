The Secret of the Magic Gourd follows the wondrous adventures of a young schoolboy named Wang Bao. When Wang Bao discovers a magical gourd that can instantly grant his every wish, the awkward child suddenly becomes a hero amongst his curious classmates. When the gourd proves more of a burden than a blessing and the boy decides to get rid of it, he quickly discovers that's easier said than done.
|Aaron Michael Drozin
|John
|Sean Lau
|Magic Gourd [Voice]
|Drake Johnston
|Raymond
|Gigi Leung
|Miss Liu
|Qilong Zhu
|Wang Bao
|Peisi Chen
|Bao Hu Lu
