2007

The Secret of the Magic Gourd

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 28th, 2007

Studio

Centro Digital Pictures Ltd.

The Secret of the Magic Gourd follows the wondrous adventures of a young schoolboy named Wang Bao. When Wang Bao discovers a magical gourd that can instantly grant his every wish, the awkward child suddenly becomes a hero amongst his curious classmates. When the gourd proves more of a burden than a blessing and the boy decides to get rid of it, he quickly discovers that's easier said than done.

Cast

Aaron Michael DrozinJohn
Sean LauMagic Gourd [Voice]
Drake JohnstonRaymond
Gigi LeungMiss Liu
Qilong ZhuWang Bao
Peisi ChenBao Hu Lu

View Full Cast >

Images