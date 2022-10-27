Not Available

The Secret of the Sword

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Filmation Associates

After experiencing traumatic nightmares of a time now past, the Sorceress summons Prince Adam and Cringer to Castle Grayskull to give Adam a precious, jeweled sword and send the pair to the planet Etheria to investigate its secrets.

Cast

John ErwinPrince Adam / He-Man / Beast Man (voice)
Melendy BrittPrincess Adora / She-Ra / Catra / Hunga the Harpy (voice)
Alan OppenheimerSkeletor / Man-at-Arms / Cringer / Battle Cat / Bald Rebel / Chef Alan (voice)
Linda GaryTeela / Queen Marlena / Sorceress / Shadow Weaver / Glimmer / Madame Razz (voice)
George DiCenzoBow / Hordak (voice)
Erika ScheimerQueen Angella / Imp (voice)

