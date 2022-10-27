The Secret of the Sword

After experiencing traumatic nightmares of a time now past, the Sorceress summons Prince Adam and Cringer to Castle Grayskull to give Adam a precious, jeweled sword and send the pair to the planet Etheria to investigate its secrets.
|John Erwin
|Prince Adam / He-Man / Beast Man (voice)
|Melendy Britt
|Princess Adora / She-Ra / Catra / Hunga the Harpy (voice)
|Alan Oppenheimer
|Skeletor / Man-at-Arms / Cringer / Battle Cat / Bald Rebel / Chef Alan (voice)
|Linda Gary
|Teela / Queen Marlena / Sorceress / Shadow Weaver / Glimmer / Madame Razz (voice)
|George DiCenzo
|Bow / Hordak (voice)
|Erika Scheimer
|Queen Angella / Imp (voice)
View Full Cast >