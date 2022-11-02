The Serbian Dane

Not Available

Miniseries of 3 episodes of 50 minutes based on the bestseller by Leif Davidsen. Religious fanatics put a price on the head of the controversial Anglo-Iranian writer Sara Santanda. $ 4 million. Sarah decides to come out of hiding and face in Copenhagen. The uncomfortable visit for the government of Denmark triggered a great safety device. Meanwhile, somewhere in the troubled former Yugoslavia, a young man named Vuk (Serbian sniper does not kill for money but for ideology) accepted the task of killing the famous writer during his visit to Copenhagen.