Not Available

The Serbian Dane

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Miniseries of 3 episodes of 50 minutes based on the bestseller by Leif Davidsen. Religious fanatics put a price on the head of the controversial Anglo-Iranian writer Sara Santanda. $ 4 million. Sarah decides to come out of hiding and face in Copenhagen. The uncomfortable visit for the government of Denmark triggered a great safety device. Meanwhile, somewhere in the troubled former Yugoslavia, a young man named Vuk (Serbian sniper does not kill for money but for ideology) accepted the task of killing the famous writer during his visit to Copenhagen.

Cast

Lotte AndersenCaroline Holmberg
Philip ZandénJohan Holmberg
Troels LybyPer Toftlund
Michael AsmussenFrands Petersen
Ivan BekjarevKravtsov
Søren SpanningChefredaktør Tagesen

View Full Cast >

Images