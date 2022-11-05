The Seven Little Foys

Vaudeville entertainer Eddie Foy, who has vowed to forever keep his act a solo, falls in love with and marries Italian ballerina Madeleine. While they continue to tour the circuit, they begin a family and before long have seven little Foys to clutter the wings. After tragedy threatens to stall Eddie's career, he comes to realize that his little terrors are worth their weight in gold. - Chris Stone
|Bob Hope
|Eddie Foy
|George Tobias
|Barney Green
|Angela Clarke
|Clara Morando
|Herbert Heyes
|Judge
|Richard Shannon
|Stage Manager
|Billy Gray
|Bryan Lincoln Foy
View Full Cast >