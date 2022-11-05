Not Available

The Seven Little Foys

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Paramount

Vaudeville entertainer Eddie Foy, who has vowed to forever keep his act a solo, falls in love with and marries Italian ballerina Madeleine. While they continue to tour the circuit, they begin a family and before long have seven little Foys to clutter the wings. After tragedy threatens to stall Eddie's career, he comes to realize that his little terrors are worth their weight in gold. - Chris Stone

Cast

Bob HopeEddie Foy
George TobiasBarney Green
Angela ClarkeClara Morando
Herbert HeyesJudge
Richard ShannonStage Manager
Billy GrayBryan Lincoln Foy

View Full Cast >

Images