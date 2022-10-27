The Seven-Per-Cent Solution

Concerned about his friend's cocaine use, Dr. Watson tricks Sherlock Holmes into travelling to Vienna, where Holmes enters the care of Sigmund Freud. Freud attemts to solve the mysteries of Holmes' subconscious, while Holmes devotes himself to solving a mystery involving the kidnapping of Lola Deveraux.
|Vanessa Redgrave
|Lola Deveraux
|Robert Duvall
|Dr. John H. Watson
|Nicol Williamson
|Sherlock Holmes
|Laurence Olivier
|Professor James Moriarty
|Joel Grey
|Lowenstein
|Samantha Eggar
|Mary Morstan Watson
View Full Cast >