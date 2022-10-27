1976

The Seven-Per-Cent Solution

  • Thriller

Release Date

October 23rd, 1976

Studio

Herbert Ross Productions

Concerned about his friend's cocaine use, Dr. Watson tricks Sherlock Holmes into travelling to Vienna, where Holmes enters the care of Sigmund Freud. Freud attemts to solve the mysteries of Holmes' subconscious, while Holmes devotes himself to solving a mystery involving the kidnapping of Lola Deveraux.

Cast

Vanessa RedgraveLola Deveraux
Robert DuvallDr. John H. Watson
Nicol WilliamsonSherlock Holmes
Laurence OlivierProfessor James Moriarty
Joel GreyLowenstein
Samantha EggarMary Morstan Watson

