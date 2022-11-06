The Seventh Day, the Eighth Night

An allegory set in an archetypal Czech village, it tells of what happens when a sequence of mysterious events take place, including the disappearance of the stationmaster. While everything has a rational explanation, collective paranoia takes hold and everyone’s worst instincts are released. Interrogations, the abolition of rights and the search for scapegoats ultimately lead to murder
|Jan Libíček
|Joker
|Josef Bek
|Baritone / Christ
|Jiří Hálek
|Train Dispatcher
|Nina Divísková
|Train Dispatcher's Wife
