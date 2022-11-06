Not Available

The Seventh Day, the Eighth Night

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Filmové Studio Barrandov

An allegory set in an archetypal Czech village, it tells of what happens when a sequence of mysterious events take place, including the disappearance of the stationmaster. While everything has a rational explanation, collective paranoia takes hold and everyone’s worst instincts are released. Interrogations, the abolition of rights and the search for scapegoats ultimately lead to murder

Cast

Jan LibíčekJoker
Josef BekBaritone / Christ
Jiří HálekTrain Dispatcher
Nina DivískováTrain Dispatcher's Wife
Nina DivíškováTrain Dispatcher's Wife

View Full Cast >

Images