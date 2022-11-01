Not Available

The Seventh Target

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gaumont International

Bastien Grimaldy, a man driven to heightened anxiety as the plot against him begins to take effect. Bastien's personal relationships give him enough cause for anxiety -- between his new lover Laura and a feisty mother, life provides its own insecurities. When he goes to the police with his problems, Bastien is assigned an off-beat inspector to protect him but is still faced with skepticism about his dilemma.

Cast

Lea MassariNelly
Jean PoiretJean Michelis
Jean-Pierre BacriL'inspecteur Daniel Esperanza
Roger PlanchonLe commissaire Paillard
Élisabeth BourgineLaura
Béatrice AgeninCatherine

