The Seventh Target

Bastien Grimaldy, a man driven to heightened anxiety as the plot against him begins to take effect. Bastien's personal relationships give him enough cause for anxiety -- between his new lover Laura and a feisty mother, life provides its own insecurities. When he goes to the police with his problems, Bastien is assigned an off-beat inspector to protect him but is still faced with skepticism about his dilemma.
|Lea Massari
|Nelly
|Jean Poiret
|Jean Michelis
|Jean-Pierre Bacri
|L'inspecteur Daniel Esperanza
|Roger Planchon
|Le commissaire Paillard
|Élisabeth Bourgine
|Laura
|Béatrice Agenin
|Catherine
