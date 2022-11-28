Not Available

When super model and movie star Victor is shot on the fashion runway, he is sent to a purgatory chasm where he must journey through a TV archway and confront the demons of fame, fetish and vanity on his quest to redemption, amidst media saturation of the coverage of his apparent death. The Shackling is an experimental independent feature, shot entirely on Super VHS and Super 8 film, which comments on celebrity in a surreal, horrific and hysterical style, complete with comedic commercials interspersed throughout the main plot.