1994

The Shadow

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 1994

Studio

Bregman/Baer Productions

Based on the 1930's comic strip, puts the hero up against his arch enemy, Shiwan Khan, who plans to take over the world by holding a city to ransom using an atom bomb. Using his powers of invisibility and "The power to cloud men's minds", the Shadow comes blazing to the city's rescue with explosive results.

Cast

Alec BaldwinLamont Cranston/The Shadow
John LoneShiwan Khan
Penelope Ann MillerMargo Lane
Peter BoyleMoe Shrevnitz
Ian McKellenDr. Reinhardt Lane
Tim CurryFarley Claymore

