Based on the 1930's comic strip, puts the hero up against his arch enemy, Shiwan Khan, who plans to take over the world by holding a city to ransom using an atom bomb. Using his powers of invisibility and "The power to cloud men's minds", the Shadow comes blazing to the city's rescue with explosive results.
|Alec Baldwin
|Lamont Cranston/The Shadow
|John Lone
|Shiwan Khan
|Penelope Ann Miller
|Margo Lane
|Peter Boyle
|Moe Shrevnitz
|Ian McKellen
|Dr. Reinhardt Lane
|Tim Curry
|Farley Claymore
