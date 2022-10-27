Not Available

The Shadow Whip

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shaw Brothers

This top ten box office hit reunites the star duo from Come Drink With Me in another classic action adventure. Cheng Pei-pei (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) radiates her trademark charm while wielding the deadly title weapon, which is implicated in multiple murders and a major heist. Whether single-handedly fighting sixteen bandits or avenging her father's brutal death, she demonstrates why she was Hong Kong's number one swordswoman -- and no slouch with the whip either!

Cast

Elliot NgokWang Jian-xin
Tien FengFang Chengtian, Shadow Whip
Ku FengChief Hong
Lo WeiChief Yang of Xuan Wu Security
Sammo HungMartial artist after Fang
Wang HsiehOne of the Serial Trio

