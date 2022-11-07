The Shadowed Mind

Not Available

Has echoes of Jans Rautenbach's controversial "Jannie Totsiens" and was only unabanned in South Africa in 1990. This is is a superior sex/psychological thriller set an strange asylum for the super rich. The eerie music, sound effects and a prowling camera make this an edge of the seat viewing experience. Stephanie (Adrienne Pearce), arrives as a patient at a private clinic for sufferers of sexual dysfunction run by Dr Hildesheimer (Towje Kleiner). Stephanie’s fellow patients all have their own issues including inhibition, neurosis, fixation, delusions etc. Stephanie begins a tentative affair with one of the other patients while a killer stalks the institution.