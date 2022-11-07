Not Available

The Shadowed Mind

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Has echoes of Jans Rautenbach's controversial "Jannie Totsiens" and was only unabanned in South Africa in 1990. This is is a superior sex/psychological thriller set an strange asylum for the super rich. The eerie music, sound effects and a prowling camera make this an edge of the seat viewing experience. Stephanie (Adrienne Pearce), arrives as a patient at a private clinic for sufferers of sexual dysfunction run by Dr Hildesheimer (Towje Kleiner). Stephanie’s fellow patients all have their own issues including inhibition, neurosis, fixation, delusions etc. Stephanie begins a tentative affair with one of the other patients while a killer stalks the institution.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images