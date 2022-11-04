1926

The Shamrock Handicap

  • Romance
  • Drama

May 1st, 1926

Fox Film Corporation

The first film having an Irish motif that John Ford directed, a six reel delight set in Eire's County Kildare and in the United States, with a steeplechase background, mixing charged elements of comedy and sentimental drama, benefiting from a sterling cast including Leslie Fenton, Janet Gaynor, and Ford favourite J. Farrell MacDonald.

Leslie FentonNeil Ross
J. Farrell MacDonaldCon O'Shea
Claire McDowellMolly O'Shea
Louis PayneSir Miles O'Hara
Bill ElliottWell-Wishing Villager
Brandon HurstThe Procurer of Taxes

