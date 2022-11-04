The Shamrock Handicap

The first film having an Irish motif that John Ford directed, a six reel delight set in Eire's County Kildare and in the United States, with a steeplechase background, mixing charged elements of comedy and sentimental drama, benefiting from a sterling cast including Leslie Fenton, Janet Gaynor, and Ford favourite J. Farrell MacDonald.
|Leslie Fenton
|Neil Ross
|J. Farrell MacDonald
|Con O'Shea
|Claire McDowell
|Molly O'Shea
|Louis Payne
|Sir Miles O'Hara
|Bill Elliott
|Well-Wishing Villager
|Brandon Hurst
|The Procurer of Taxes
