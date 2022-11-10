The Tang emperor is betrayed by one of his generals, who installs himself as emperor in the East Capital. The son of one of his slave workers escapes to the Shaolin Temple, learns kung fu, and sets out to kill the traitor who killed his father. Based on a true story from Shaolin folklore, but highly fictionalized.
|Jet Li
|Gong Yuen/Jue Yuan
|Yue Hoi
|Master Tan Chuang
|Yu Cheng-Hui
|General Wang Ren Ze
|Ding Laam
|Bai Wuxia/Wu Sha
|Woo Gin-Keung
|Wu Kong
|Sun Jian-Kui
|Se Kong/Shih Kung
