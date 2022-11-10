Not Available

The Shaolin Temple

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Tang emperor is betrayed by one of his generals, who installs himself as emperor in the East Capital. The son of one of his slave workers escapes to the Shaolin Temple, learns kung fu, and sets out to kill the traitor who killed his father. Based on a true story from Shaolin folklore, but highly fictionalized.

Cast

Jet LiGong Yuen/Jue Yuan
Yue HoiMaster Tan Chuang
Yu Cheng-HuiGeneral Wang Ren Ze
Ding LaamBai Wuxia/Wu Sha
Woo Gin-KeungWu Kong
Sun Jian-KuiSe Kong/Shih Kung

