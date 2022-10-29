1979

The Shape of Things to Come

  • Science Fiction

Planet Earth is a devastated wasteland, and what's left of humanity has colonized the Moon in domed cities. Humanity's continued survival depends on an anti-radiation drug only available on planet Delta Three, which has been taken over by Omus, a brilliant but mad mechanic who places no value on human life. Omus wants to come to the Moon to rule and intends to attack it by ramming robot-controlled spaceships into the domes. Dr. John Caball, his son Jason, Jason's friend, Kim, and a robot named Sparks embark on Caball's space battlecruiser on an unauthorized mission to Delta Three to stop Omus.

Cast

Carol LynleyNikki
Barry MorseDr. John Caball
John IrelandSenator Smedley
Nicholas CampbellJason Caball
Anne-Marie MartinKim Smedley
Greg SwansonSparks (voice)

