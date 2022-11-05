Not Available

The Ship of Lost Men

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Max Glass Film

A young doctor gets stuck on a ship after treating an injured first mate. Later, he rescues a woman from plane wreckage, and with the help of the cook, he hides her away from the rowdy and dangerous crew.

Cast

Marlene DietrichEthel Marley
Robin IrvineWilliam 'T.W.' Cheyne - a young American doctor
Vladimir SokoloffGrischa - the Cook (as Wladimir Sokoloff)
Gaston ModotMorain - the escaped convict
Feodor Chaliapin Jr.Nick (as F. Schaljapin)
Fritz AlbertiThe captain of the luxury liner

