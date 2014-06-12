The Signal

Three college students on a road trip across the Southwest experience a detour; the tracking of a computer genius who has already hacked into MIT and exposed security faults. The trio find themselves drawn to an eerily isolated area when suddenly, everything goes dark. When one of the students, Nic, regains consciousness, he is in a waking nightmare…
|Brenton Thwaites
|Nic Eastman
|Olivia Cooke
|Haley Peterson
|Beau Knapp
|Jonah Breck
|Laurence Fishburne
|Dr. Wallace Damon
|Robert Longstreet
|James
|Lin Shaye
|Mirabelle
View Full Cast >