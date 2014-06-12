2014

The Signal

  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 12th, 2014

Studio

Signal Film Group

Three college students on a road trip across the Southwest experience a detour; the tracking of a computer genius who has already hacked into MIT and exposed security faults. The trio find themselves drawn to an eerily isolated area when suddenly, everything goes dark. When one of the students, Nic, regains consciousness, he is in a waking nightmare…

Cast

Brenton ThwaitesNic Eastman
Olivia CookeHaley Peterson
Beau KnappJonah Breck
Laurence FishburneDr. Wallace Damon
Robert LongstreetJames
Lin ShayeMirabelle

