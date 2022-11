Not Available

Kane Richmond, Blanche Mehaffey, Barney Furey, Douglas Haig and Frank Brownlee star in this underappreciated pair of dramatic thrillers from 1930s-era filmmakers Stuart Paton and Edward A. Kull. In The Silent Code, Richmond stars as a Northwest Mountie framed for the murder of an elderly prospector. In Man's Best Friend, a boy (Haig) contends with his abusive father, finding solace only in the friendship he shares with his dog Lightning.