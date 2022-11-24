Not Available

The thriller centers on Alicia Berenson, a famous painter married to an in-demand fashion photographer whose perfect life includes a grand house overlooking a park in one of London’s most desirable areas. One evening, her husband returns home late from a fashion shoot, and she shoots him five times in the face and then never speaks another word. Alicia’s refusal to talk or give any kind of explanation casts her into notoriety, the price of her art skyrockets and she, the silent patient, resides at the Grove, a secure forensic unit in North London. Theo Faber is a criminal psychotherapist who has waited a long time for the opportunity to work with Alicia. His determination to get her to talk and unravel the mystery of why she shot her husband takes him down a twisting path into his own motivations — a search for the truth that threatens to consume him.