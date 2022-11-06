The Silent Scream

Scotty moves into Mrs. Engels' seaside mansion where three other college students are boarding. Mrs. Engels prefers to stay in her room in the attic, but her son Mason helps the students get settled. Soon one of the students is killed. The policemen on the case begin uncovering the Engels family secret as the remaining students become endangered
|Barbara Steele
|Victoria Engels
|Yvonne De Carlo
|Mrs. Engels
|Avery Schreiber
|Sgt. Manny Ruggin
|Brad Rearden
|Mason Engels
|Juli Andelman
|Doris Prichart
|Cameron Mitchell
|Lt. Sandy McGiver
View Full Cast >