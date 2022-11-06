1979

The Silent Scream

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 22nd, 1979

Studio

American Cinema Releasing

Scotty moves into Mrs. Engels' seaside mansion where three other college students are boarding. Mrs. Engels prefers to stay in her room in the attic, but her son Mason helps the students get settled. Soon one of the students is killed. The policemen on the case begin uncovering the Engels family secret as the remaining students become endangered

Cast

Barbara SteeleVictoria Engels
Yvonne De CarloMrs. Engels
Avery SchreiberSgt. Manny Ruggin
Brad ReardenMason Engels
Juli AndelmanDoris Prichart
Cameron MitchellLt. Sandy McGiver

View Full Cast >

Images