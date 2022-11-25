The Silent Way

Not Available

How do you make a film about Talk Talk, when the band refuses to participate or let their music be used in films? One has to scavenge for even the smallest piece of information. Look for an outline and dig up the small stories on the fringes of the larger ones. The Belgian director Gwen Brees is the world's biggest fan of the 80s band Talk Talk, which after its initial years with synth pop and giant hits such as 'It's My Life' and 'Such a Shame' found their artistic culmination with the masterpiece 'The Spirit of Eden'. The problem is just that the now deceased lead singer Mark Hollis and the rest of the band say no to all interview requests. Armed with a boom mic, Brees embarks on an impossible task: to make a film about a band that does not want to be filmed, and tell the story of the ultimate art rock album.