The Six Wives Of Henry VIII Live at Hampton Court Palace

Rick Wakeman's "The Six Wives Of Henry VIII" is one of the landmark albums of the seventies, a critical and commercial success that has sold in excess of 15 million copies worldwide. In May 2009, Rick Wakeman finally achieved his long held dream of performing the entire album live at Hampton Court Palace. It was the first time the whole album had ever been performed in concert & included the Henry VIII track "Defender Of The Faith," that had to be cut from the original album for space reasons, plus new opening and closing pieces. The two spectacular sell out concerts were a never to be repeated event and this Blu-ray shows why they will live long the memory of all those fortunate enough to attend.