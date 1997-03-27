The Sixth Man

Antoine and Kenny Tyler are NCAA college basketball players, and Antoine is the star. Suddenly Antoine dies of heart attack and Kenny has to fill his shoes as leader of team. Some time later, Antoine returns as a ghost and helps Kenny in game and in life, but Kenny changes in the process and doesn't quite like it.
|Kadeem Hardison
|Antoine Tyler
|David Paymer
|Coach Pederson
|Saundra McClain
|Camille Tyler
|Harold Sylvester
|James Tyler
|Kevin Dunn
|Mikulski
|Octavia Spencer
|Nativity Watson
