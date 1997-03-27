1997

The Sixth Man

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 27th, 1997

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

Antoine and Kenny Tyler are NCAA college basketball players, and Antoine is the star. Suddenly Antoine dies of heart attack and Kenny has to fill his shoes as leader of team. Some time later, Antoine returns as a ghost and helps Kenny in game and in life, but Kenny changes in the process and doesn't quite like it.

Cast

Kadeem HardisonAntoine Tyler
David PaymerCoach Pederson
Saundra McClainCamille Tyler
Harold SylvesterJames Tyler
Kevin DunnMikulski
Octavia SpencerNativity Watson

Images