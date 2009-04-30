The Skeptic

After the mysterious death of his Aunt, a confirmed skeptic lawyer, Bryan Becket, dismisses reports that her house is haunted and moves in. Immediately occurrences begin he cannot explain. And beyond the occurrences there is something about the house which gnaws at Becket - some strange connection he senses he has with the house's past. Soon, the haunting turns personal.
|Tim Daly
|Bryan Becket
|Tom Arnold
|Sully
|Zoe Saldana
|Cassie
|Andrea Roth
|Robin Becket
|Edward Herrmann
|Shepard
|Robert Prosky
|Father Wymond
