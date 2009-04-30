2009

The Skeptic

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 2009

Studio

Not Available

After the mysterious death of his Aunt, a confirmed skeptic lawyer, Bryan Becket, dismisses reports that her house is haunted and moves in. Immediately occurrences begin he cannot explain. And beyond the occurrences there is something about the house which gnaws at Becket - some strange connection he senses he has with the house's past. Soon, the haunting turns personal.

Cast

Tim DalyBryan Becket
Tom ArnoldSully
Zoe SaldanaCassie
Andrea RothRobin Becket
Edward HerrmannShepard
Robert ProskyFather Wymond

