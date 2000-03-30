2000

The Skulls

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 30th, 2000

Studio

Universal Pictures

Luke's exultance at being selected for The Skulls (a secret society bred within the walls of a prominent Ivy League Campus) is soon overshadowed when he realises that all is 'not well in Wonderland'. For The Skulls is a breeding ground for the future powerful and elite. It's not only a far cry from his working class background, but it also hallows its own deep and dark secrets.

Cast

Joshua JacksonLucas "Luke" McNamara
Paul WalkerCaleb Mandrake
Hill HarperWill Beckford
Leslie BibbChloe Whitfield
Christopher McDonaldMartin Lombard
Steve HarrisDetective Sparrow

Images

