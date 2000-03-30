Luke's exultance at being selected for The Skulls (a secret society bred within the walls of a prominent Ivy League Campus) is soon overshadowed when he realises that all is 'not well in Wonderland'. For The Skulls is a breeding ground for the future powerful and elite. It's not only a far cry from his working class background, but it also hallows its own deep and dark secrets.
|Joshua Jackson
|Lucas "Luke" McNamara
|Paul Walker
|Caleb Mandrake
|Hill Harper
|Will Beckford
|Leslie Bibb
|Chloe Whitfield
|Christopher McDonald
|Martin Lombard
|Steve Harris
|Detective Sparrow
