The Sky Crawlers

Youngsters called Kildren, who are destined to live eternally in their adolescence. The Kildren are conscious that every day could be the last, because they fight a war as entertainment, organized and operated by adults. But as they embrace the reality they are faced with, they live their day-to-day lives to the full.
|Bryce Hitchcock
|Mizuki Kusanagi (voice)
|Chiaki Kuriyama
|Mitsuya (voice)
|Rinko Kikuchi
|Suito Kusanagi (voice)
|Ryō Kase
|Yuichi Kannami (voice)
|Shosuke Tanihara
|Tokino (voice)
|Megumi Yamaguchi
|Mizuki Kusanagi (voice)
View Full Cast >