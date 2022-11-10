Not Available

The Sky Crawlers

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Production I.G

Youngsters called Kildren, who are destined to live eternally in their adolescence. The Kildren are conscious that every day could be the last, because they fight a war as entertainment, organized and operated by adults. But as they embrace the reality they are faced with, they live their day-to-day lives to the full.

Cast

Bryce HitchcockMizuki Kusanagi (voice)
Chiaki KuriyamaMitsuya (voice)
Rinko KikuchiSuito Kusanagi (voice)
Ryō KaseYuichi Kannami (voice)
Shosuke TaniharaTokino (voice)
Megumi YamaguchiMizuki Kusanagi (voice)

