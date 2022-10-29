The Sleeping Room

Not Available

From the producers of the FrightFest 2011 favourite PANIC BUTTON comes a supernatural tale of ghostly Victorian revenge. When 19 year-old Brighton call-girl Blue meets her latest punter Bill, little does she know the horrifying impact it will have on her wayward life. For the seaside house he’s renovating once used to be an infamous Victorian brothel with a murderous history. Together they uncover a mysterious annexe behind a two-way-mirror that prostitutes of the day used as a clandestine resting area known as a Sleeping Room. Further investigation exposes the habits of a cruel serial killer who recorded his most unspeakable crimes on the media of the era, the Mutoscope, the end-of-the-pier coin-in-the-slot peep show machines, and a connection to Blue herself. Now the chilling closet space is about to unleash terrible occult forces and nobody will escape its monstrous power unless a score for a heinous felony is settled.