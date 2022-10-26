The Smile of the Fox

Mark, a hitman haunted by his past as a corrupt Miami cop and the death of his wife and son, prepares for his next killing. Gradually he becomes fascinated by the beautiful prostitute who lives in the next apartment and they embark on a passionate affair. Their dreams of a life together are complicated by her pimp being a drugs baron; before they can escape he must die, but things are never that simple...
|Debora Caprioglio
|Marina Valdez
|Steve Bond
|Mark Derrick
|Leonardo Treviglio
|Pedro Loeb
|Steinberg
|Raffaele Mottola
|uomo
|Raffaella Offidani
