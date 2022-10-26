Not Available

The Smile of the Fox

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dania Film

Mark, a hitman haunted by his past as a corrupt Miami cop and the death of his wife and son, prepares for his next killing. Gradually he becomes fascinated by the beautiful prostitute who lives in the next apartment and they embark on a passionate affair. Their dreams of a life together are complicated by her pimp being a drugs baron; before they can escape he must die, but things are never that simple...

Cast

Debora CaprioglioMarina Valdez
Steve BondMark Derrick
Leonardo Treviglio
Pedro LoebSteinberg
Raffaele Mottolauomo
Raffaella Offidani

