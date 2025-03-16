The Smile of the Virgin

Not Available

Marita, a charming little girl, lives in the country with his grandmother. Her best friend is a modest servant, Anselmo, who almost everyday takes the girl to visit the church known as "Guadalupe's Basilica", an important temple in Mexico City, where she discovers Virgin Guadalupe and the legend about her apparitions in that place. Marita doesn't behave properly in school, and her teacher always has a punishment for the girl. She doesn't like school, and she doesn't want to return to school anymore. Besides, Marita's worry about her animals, like a cow, who doesn't produce milk. The girl asks many miracles to Virgin Guadalupe, one of them is not going to school. During a visit to Basilica, Marita hears the Virgin's voice, and this could be the beginning of a responsible life for the girl, like to study and to be a good child.