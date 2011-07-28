2011

The Smurfs

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Adventure

Release Date

July 28th, 2011

Studio

Sony Pictures Animation

When the evil wizard Gargamel chases the tiny blue Smurfs out of their village, they tumble from their magical world and into ours -- in fact, smack dab in the middle of Central Park. Just three apples high and stuck in the Big Apple, the Smurfs must find a way to get back to their village before Gargamel tracks them down.

Cast

Neil Patrick HarrisPatrick Winslow
Jayma MaysGrace Winslow
Sofía VergaraOdile Anjelou
Tim GunnHenri
Jonathan WintersPapa Smurf (voice)
Katy PerrySmurfette (voice)

