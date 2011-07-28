When the evil wizard Gargamel chases the tiny blue Smurfs out of their village, they tumble from their magical world and into ours -- in fact, smack dab in the middle of Central Park. Just three apples high and stuck in the Big Apple, the Smurfs must find a way to get back to their village before Gargamel tracks them down.
|Neil Patrick Harris
|Patrick Winslow
|Jayma Mays
|Grace Winslow
|Sofía Vergara
|Odile Anjelou
|Tim Gunn
|Henri
|Jonathan Winters
|Papa Smurf (voice)
|Katy Perry
|Smurfette (voice)
