The Snake Queen

Rd Cokro, a wealthy businessman, obtains his wealth through the help of Nyi Blorong, the daughter of Nyi Roro Kidul, believed to be the ruler of the south seas. In return, he sacrifices his loved ones - his wife and one of his children. Nyi Blorong demands for another sacrifice so Cokro offers her the boyfriend of his daughter. Nyi Blorong is infatuated with this handsome man. Cokro’s daughter is disappointed and in her dream, she learns about the source of her problem. Then she receives help from a cleric to destroy Nyi Blorong. (catalogue.filmindonesia.or.id)