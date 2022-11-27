Not Available

Science can't explain it. No one can. A seemingly ordinary stone has been brought to the attention of four of the best paranormal experts in the world. As the hours progress, they find out why. The stone emits sounds, in no particular order, and no one can record them. But why? And how can it do this? This chilling discovery haunts them to the core of their minds and souls... but they can't escape the Sobbing Stone. What they find is a kind of truth that will change their lives forever. The Sobbing Stone... you've got to hear it... to believe.