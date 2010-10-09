2010

The Solitude of Prime Numbers

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 2010

Studio

Offside

Prime numbers are divisible only by one and themselves. These numbers are solitary and incomprehensible to others. Alice and Mattia are both "prime", both haunted by the tragedies that have marked them in childhood: a skiing accident for Alice which has caused a defect in her leg, and the loss of his twin sister for Matthew.

Cast

Luca MarinelliMattia Balossino
Anne SimonViola
Arianna NastroAlice Della Rocca (young)
Tommaso Maria NeriMattia Balossino (child)
Isabella RosselliniAdele
Maurizio DonadoniUmberto

