The Son of Rusty

The fourth film in Columbia's "Rusty" series is a lecture against spreading gossip. A young army veteran comes to town, and Danny and his friends learn that he had spent time in a military stockade for an infraction of a regulation. Danny's friends spread the story all over town. The seriousness of the minor infraction grows with each telling. As a sidebar, Rusty finds a mate and becomes a father.
|Stephen Dunne
|Jed Barlow
|Tom Powers
|Hugh Mitchell
|Ann Doran
|Mrs. Ethel Mitchell
|Thurston Hall
|Franklyn B. Gibson
|Matt Willis
|Luther Hebble
|Rudy Robles
|Gono
