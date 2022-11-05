1947

The Son of Rusty

  • Adventure
  • Family

August 6th, 1947

The fourth film in Columbia's "Rusty" series is a lecture against spreading gossip. A young army veteran comes to town, and Danny and his friends learn that he had spent time in a military stockade for an infraction of a regulation. Danny's friends spread the story all over town. The seriousness of the minor infraction grows with each telling. As a sidebar, Rusty finds a mate and becomes a father.

Cast

Stephen DunneJed Barlow
Tom PowersHugh Mitchell
Ann DoranMrs. Ethel Mitchell
Thurston HallFranklyn B. Gibson
Matt WillisLuther Hebble
Rudy RoblesGono

