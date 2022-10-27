1965

The Sons of Katie Elder

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 22nd, 1965

Studio

Paramount

The Elder boys return to Clearwater, Texas for their Mother's funeral. John the eldest is a well known gunfighter and trouble follows him wherever he goes. The boys try to get back their ranch from the towns gunsmith who won it from their father in a card game with which he was shortly murdered there after but not before getting through the troubles that come with the Elders name

Cast

Dean MartinTom Elder
Martha HyerMary Gordon
Michael Anderson Jr.Bud Elder
Earl HollimanMatt Elder
Jeremy SlateBen Latta
James GregoryMorgan Hastings

View Full Cast >

Images