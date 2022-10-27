The Sons of Katie Elder

The Elder boys return to Clearwater, Texas for their Mother's funeral. John the eldest is a well known gunfighter and trouble follows him wherever he goes. The boys try to get back their ranch from the towns gunsmith who won it from their father in a card game with which he was shortly murdered there after but not before getting through the troubles that come with the Elders name
|Dean Martin
|Tom Elder
|Martha Hyer
|Mary Gordon
|Michael Anderson Jr.
|Bud Elder
|Earl Holliman
|Matt Elder
|Jeremy Slate
|Ben Latta
|James Gregory
|Morgan Hastings
