1999

The Soul Collector

  • Romance
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

October 23rd, 1999

Brayton-Carlucci Productions

Zachariah, makes a few mistakes and it is decided that he is to live as a human being for thirty days. Mordecai is his supervisor. Rebecca's husband died and Zachariah the soul collector, or, the angel of the death helped him to make the transition between heaven and earth. There are some complications with Rebecca's farm and Zachariah helps her out.

Bruce GreenwoodZacariah
Melissa GilbertRebecca
Ossie DavisMordecai
Scotty LeavenworthDanny
Todd AllenJake
Buck TaylorCharlie

