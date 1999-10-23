Zachariah, makes a few mistakes and it is decided that he is to live as a human being for thirty days. Mordecai is his supervisor. Rebecca's husband died and Zachariah the soul collector, or, the angel of the death helped him to make the transition between heaven and earth. There are some complications with Rebecca's farm and Zachariah helps her out.
|Bruce Greenwood
|Zacariah
|Melissa Gilbert
|Rebecca
|Ossie Davis
|Mordecai
|Scotty Leavenworth
|Danny
|Todd Allen
|Jake
|Buck Taylor
|Charlie
View Full Cast >