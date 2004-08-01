2004

The Soul Keeper

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

August 1st, 2004

In the present days, Maria Spielrein and Fraser are in Russia making a research about the life of Sabina Spielrein. In the beginning of the Twentieth Century, this Russian girl was a patient treated by Dr. Jung and later they fall in love for each other and Sabina became his lover. While the researchers read the documents, the romance between Sabina and Dr. Jung is disclosed, in a time of revolution and war.

Cast

Emilia FoxSabina Spielrein
Craig FergusonRichard Fraser
Caroline DuceyMarie Franquin
Bob MarcheseProf. Bleuler
Iain GlenDr. Carl Gustav Jung

