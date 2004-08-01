The Soul Keeper

In the present days, Maria Spielrein and Fraser are in Russia making a research about the life of Sabina Spielrein. In the beginning of the Twentieth Century, this Russian girl was a patient treated by Dr. Jung and later they fall in love for each other and Sabina became his lover. While the researchers read the documents, the romance between Sabina and Dr. Jung is disclosed, in a time of revolution and war.
|Emilia Fox
|Sabina Spielrein
|Craig Ferguson
|Richard Fraser
|Caroline Ducey
|Marie Franquin
|Bob Marchese
|Prof. Bleuler
|Iain Glen
|Dr. Carl Gustav Jung
