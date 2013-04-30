A feature documentary film set in Hollywood, examining a radical experiment in '70s utopian living. The Source Family were the darlings of the Sunset Strip until their communal living, outsider ideals and spiritual leader Father Yod's 13 wives became an issue with local authorities. They fled to Hawaii, leading to their dramatic demise.
|Father Yod
|Cult leader, guru and entrepreneur
|Elena Michaels
|Electra Aquarian
|Ahom Aquarian
|Charlene Peters (Isis Aquarian)
|Isis Aquarian
|Robin Popper
