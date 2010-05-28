The Special Relationship

A dramatisation that follows Tony Blair's journey from political understudy waiting in the wings of the world arena to accomplished prime minister standing confidently in the spotlight of centre stage. It is a story about relationships, between two powerful men (Blair and Bill Clinton), two powerful couples, and husbands and wives.
|Dennis Quaid
|Bill Clinton
|Hope Davis
|Hillary Rodham Clinton
|Helen McCrory
|Cherie Blair
|Adam Godley
|Jonathan Powell
|Marc Rioufol
|Jacques Chirac
|Demetri Goritsas
|Strategist
