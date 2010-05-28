2010

The Special Relationship

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 28th, 2010

Studio

BBC Films

A dramatisation that follows Tony Blair's journey from political understudy waiting in the wings of the world arena to accomplished prime minister standing confidently in the spotlight of centre stage. It is a story about relationships, between two powerful men (Blair and Bill Clinton), two powerful couples, and husbands and wives.

Cast

Dennis QuaidBill Clinton
Hope DavisHillary Rodham Clinton
Helen McCroryCherie Blair
Adam GodleyJonathan Powell
Marc RioufolJacques Chirac
Demetri GoritsasStrategist

View Full Cast >

Images