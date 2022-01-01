The Specialist

May Munro is a woman obsessed with getting revenge on the people who murdered her parents when she was still a girl. She hires Ray Quick, a retired explosives expert to kill her parent's killers. When Ned Trent, embittered ex-partner of Quick's is assigned to protect one of Quick's potential victims, a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues.
|Sylvester Stallone
|Ray Quick
|Sharon Stone
|May Munro
|James Woods
|Ned Trent
|Rod Steiger
|Joe Leon
|Eric Roberts
|Tomas Leon
|Mario Ernesto Sánchez
|Charlie
