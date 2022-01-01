1994

The Specialist

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 6th, 1994

Studio

Jerry Weintraub Productions

May Munro is a woman obsessed with getting revenge on the people who murdered her parents when she was still a girl. She hires Ray Quick, a retired explosives expert to kill her parent's killers. When Ned Trent, embittered ex-partner of Quick's is assigned to protect one of Quick's potential victims, a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues.

Cast

Sylvester StalloneRay Quick
Sharon StoneMay Munro
James WoodsNed Trent
Rod SteigerJoe Leon
Eric RobertsTomas Leon
Mario Ernesto SánchezCharlie

Images