The Spider Woman

Sherlock Holmes investigates a series of so-called "pajama suicides". He knows the female villain behind them is as cunning as Moriarty and as venomous as a spider.Based on "The Sign of Four" and the short stories "The Dying Detective", "The Final Problem", "The Speckled Band" and "The Adventure of the Devil's Foot".
|Basil Rathbone
|Sherlock Holmes
|Nigel Bruce
|Dr. John H. Watson
|Gale Sondergaard
|Adrea Spedding
|Dennis Hoey
|Insp. Lestrade
|Vernon Downing
|Norman Locke
|Alec Craig
|Radlik
