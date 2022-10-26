1943

The Spider Woman

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 9th, 1943

Studio

Universal Pictures

Sherlock Holmes investigates a series of so-called "pajama suicides". He knows the female villain behind them is as cunning as Moriarty and as venomous as a spider.Based on "The Sign of Four" and the short stories "The Dying Detective", "The Final Problem", "The Speckled Band" and "The Adventure of the Devil's Foot".

Cast

Basil RathboneSherlock Holmes
Nigel BruceDr. John H. Watson
Gale SondergaardAdrea Spedding
Dennis HoeyInsp. Lestrade
Vernon DowningNorman Locke
Alec CraigRadlik

