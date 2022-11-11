The Spiral Project

Chase Addison, high school senior and playwright prodigy, has just been chosen to write a new play that is set to receive an unprecedented budget for a student production. After struggling with the pressure of writing, sickening of his nagging mother and annoying friends, and questioning his desire and motivation to become a writer, Chase leaves his mundane, suburban life behind and allows himself to get sucked into mysterious underground world of violence and prostitution. But everything is not what it seems...
View Full Cast >