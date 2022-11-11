The Spiral Project

Not Available

Chase Addison, high school senior and playwright prodigy, has just been chosen to write a new play that is set to receive an unprecedented budget for a student production. After struggling with the pressure of writing, sickening of his nagging mother and annoying friends, and questioning his desire and motivation to become a writer, Chase leaves his mundane, suburban life behind and allows himself to get sucked into mysterious underground world of violence and prostitution. But everything is not what it seems...